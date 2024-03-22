CFM Wealth Partners LLC Sells 20 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 307 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 671.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 54 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. BNP Paribas raised shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $819.00 to $938.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $785.73.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $5,085,660.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 11,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,366,142.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $5,085,660.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 11,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,366,142.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 450 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $785.11, for a total value of $353,299.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,691,032.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,511 shares of company stock valued at $71,864,028. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE BLK traded down $17.23 on Friday, reaching $824.83. 602,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,858. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $802.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $738.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $596.18 and a fifty-two week high of $845.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.82. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 30.81%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.73 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $5.10 per share. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.88%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

