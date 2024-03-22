CFM Wealth Partners LLC Sells 700 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its stake in Bank of America by 98.1% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.65.

Bank of America Stock Down 1.2 %

BAC traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.05. The company had a trading volume of 28,374,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,372,125. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.05. The company has a market capitalization of $292.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $37.61.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.27%.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank bought 5,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $57,002.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,002.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Stories

