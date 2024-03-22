CFM Wealth Partners LLC Takes $292,000 Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,075 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TEL. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth $2,150,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,042 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Patten Group Inc. bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $14,367,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,386,096. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

TEL stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $143.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,506,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,196,139. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.90. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $146.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.13. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 22.39%.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Articles

