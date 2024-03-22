CFM Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,160 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $947,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $537,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. 60.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHOP stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.74. 3,717,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,167,151. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.50 and a fifty-two week high of $91.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.57. The stock has a market cap of $101.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 875.10 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Shopify had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SHOP. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Shopify from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Shopify from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Shopify from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Shopify from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.42.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

