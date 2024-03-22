CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Downgraded to Hold at TD Securities

CGI (TSE:GIB.A – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIB) was downgraded by equities researchers at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$165.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$170.00. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.91% from the company’s previous close.

GIB.A has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CGI from C$155.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CGI from C$155.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on CGI from C$152.00 to C$166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. CIBC increased their price target on CGI from C$155.00 to C$169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on CGI from C$154.00 to C$163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$166.36.

Shares of TSE:GIB.A traded down C$3.08 during trading on Friday, reaching C$151.50. 283,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,555. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$152.61 and its 200 day moving average price is C$143.17. The firm has a market cap of C$31.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.93, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11. CGI has a 12-month low of C$125.27 and a 12-month high of C$160.40.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

