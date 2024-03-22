Charles Goode Purchases 67,081 Shares of Diversified United Investment Limited (ASX:DUI) Stock

Diversified United Investment Limited (ASX:DUI – Get Free Report) insider Charles Goode bought 67,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$4.91 ($3.23) per share, for a total transaction of A$329,636.03 ($216,865.81).

Diversified United Investment Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 7.21.

Diversified United Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. Diversified United Investment’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

About Diversified United Investment

Diversified United Investment Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For the equity portion of its portfolio, the firm invests in Australian and international equities.

