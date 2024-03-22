Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Lifted to “Outperform” at TD Cowen

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at TD Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $87.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.10% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.12.

SCHW stock opened at $71.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $127.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.00. Charles Schwab has a twelve month low of $45.65 and a twelve month high of $72.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.91 and a 200-day moving average of $60.82.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 26.90%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Charles Schwab will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In related news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 29,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $2,033,389.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,522,038.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.71, for a total value of $361,405.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,584,333.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 29,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $2,033,389.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,522,038.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 202,607 shares of company stock valued at $13,214,499. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles Schwab

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 135,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,705,000 after purchasing an additional 47,792 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 8,102,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,826,000 after buying an additional 42,588 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 551,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,287,000 after buying an additional 166,316 shares during the period. Act Two Investors LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,488,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

