Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $7,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in Charter Communications by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Charter Communications by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CHTR traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $292.62. 423,942 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,712,560. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $317.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $378.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.96. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $270.41 and a 12 month high of $458.30.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.76 by ($1.69). Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 32.32%. The firm had revenue of $13.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 33.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $445.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $472.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $490.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $410.94.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

