Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Sold by Apeiron RIA LLC

Apeiron RIA LLC cut its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,873 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 138.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,505,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,775,000 after buying an additional 875,580 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $80,456,000. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 121.2% during the third quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,083,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,391,000 after purchasing an additional 593,623 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,522,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1,535.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 413,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,156,000 after acquiring an additional 388,535 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CHKP shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.70.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHKP traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $165.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,279. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $117.18 and a 12 month high of $168.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $161.04 and a 200-day moving average of $148.11. The firm has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.61.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.10. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 34.80%. The firm had revenue of $663.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

