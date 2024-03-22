Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Given New $205.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by TD Cowen from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CHKP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. William Blair raised Check Point Software Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised Check Point Software Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $159.70.

Shares of CHKP opened at $165.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.61. Check Point Software Technologies has a one year low of $117.18 and a one year high of $168.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $160.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.99.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.80% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The company had revenue of $663.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

