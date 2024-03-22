Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Checkpoint Therapeutics from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.60.

Shares of CKPT stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.94. 363,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,129. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.05. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $4.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 307.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 923,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 696,535 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,536,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $622,000. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 1,924.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 202,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 192,458 shares during the period. 14.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's lead antibody product candidate is Cosibelimab, a fully-human monoclonal antibody of IgG1 subtype that directly binds to programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1) and blocks the PD-L1 interaction with the programmed death receptor-1 and B7.1 receptors; and CK-302, a human agonistic antibody that is designed to bind to and trigger signaling in GITR expressing cells.

