Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) VP Brian C. Judkins Sells 11,158 Shares

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) VP Brian C. Judkins sold 11,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.00, for a total transaction of $7,196,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,190. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Chemed Stock Performance

Shares of CHE traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $642.80. 32,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,688. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.42. Chemed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $492.84 and a fifty-two week high of $654.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $608.04 and its 200-day moving average is $570.87.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $585.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.64 million. Chemed had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 32.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 21.99 EPS for the current year.

Chemed Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.93%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Chemed from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Chemed from $604.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Institutional Trading of Chemed

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in Chemed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Chemed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chemed during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Chemed during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemed during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

