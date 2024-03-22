Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF)

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 22,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC owned 0.49% of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $79,000.

Shares of TCAF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,494,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,906. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.00. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $23.95 and a 1-year high of $30.34. The stock has a market cap of $135.95 million and a PE ratio of 25.79.

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

