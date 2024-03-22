Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 165.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,345 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Stellantis by 553.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 81,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 68,660 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Stellantis by 3.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stellantis by 13.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Stellantis by 14.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Stellantis by 34.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,959,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,876,000 after purchasing an additional 505,920 shares during the period. 28.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stellantis alerts:

Stellantis Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of STLA stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.18. 3,378,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,577,239. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.00. Stellantis has a 1 year low of $15.07 and a 1 year high of $29.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on STLA shares. HSBC downgraded Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Stellantis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.23.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on STLA

Insider Transactions at Stellantis

In other news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis acquired 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $3,680,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,451,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,077,912. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders acquired 3,150,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,724,500. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.