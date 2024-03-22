Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Has $360,000 Stock Holdings in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LBTYK. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 98.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,687,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,529,000 after buying an additional 2,323,831 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Liberty Global during the fourth quarter worth about $29,602,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 10.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,416,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,813,000 after buying an additional 1,402,186 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 62.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,122,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,725,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,873,000 after buying an additional 1,125,514 shares in the last quarter. 49.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Global Stock Down 2.5 %

Liberty Global stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.39. 1,676,694 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,767,305. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.13. Liberty Global Ltd. has a one year low of $16.26 and a one year high of $21.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Global

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($8.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($7.97). Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 54.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter.

In other Liberty Global news, Director Paul A. Gould sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $989,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 949,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,781,877.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $456,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,596.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul A. Gould sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $989,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 949,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,781,877.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,226 shares of company stock worth $1,942,250. Insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

