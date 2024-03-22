Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Purchases 78 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Motco boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% in the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Family Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% during the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $479.18. 5,781,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,263,451. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $458.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $427.77. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $357.72 and a 12-month high of $483.23.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

