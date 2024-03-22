Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,180 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 345 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 1.0% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,224 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 11.4% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 647 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,810 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,334 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on LNG. Barclays raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.10.

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of LNG stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $159.72. 1,489,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,991,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.48 billion, a PE ratio of 3.94, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.94. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.30 and a twelve month high of $183.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $162.91.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $3.06. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 69.52% and a net margin of 48.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $15.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 9.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 4.30%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

