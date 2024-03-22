Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TXN. AXQ Capital LP lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 4,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 42,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,182,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 39.9% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 121,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,384,000 after acquiring an additional 5,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 121.6% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 36,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 20,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.89.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of TXN stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $172.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,056,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,777,937. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.48 and a 1-year high of $188.12. The company has a market cap of $156.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $166.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.81.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 73.65%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

