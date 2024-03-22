Cheniere Energy, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $2.35 Per Share, US Capital Advisors Forecasts (NYSE:LNG)

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) – US Capital Advisors reduced their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Cheniere Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the energy company will earn $2.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.67. The consensus estimate for Cheniere Energy’s current full-year earnings is $9.56 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Cheniere Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.28 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.68 EPS.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $3.06. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 69.52% and a net margin of 48.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $15.78 earnings per share.

LNG has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.10.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of LNG stock opened at $159.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Cheniere Energy has a 12-month low of $135.30 and a 12-month high of $183.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cheniere Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 203.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 176 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.30%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

