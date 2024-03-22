Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Coverage Initiated at Mizuho

Mizuho started coverage on shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on CHWY. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Chewy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Chewy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James cut their target price on Chewy from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Chewy in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Chewy from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $29.48.
In other news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 40,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $717,257.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 557,058 shares in the company, valued at $9,859,926.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 192,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $3,409,763.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,307,025 shares in the company, valued at $23,134,342.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 40,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $717,257.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 557,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,859,926.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,560,416 shares of company stock worth $254,241,215. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHWY. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Chewy by 0.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 80,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in Chewy by 120.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Chewy by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.
