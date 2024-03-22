Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CHWY. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Chewy from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upgraded shares of Chewy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Chewy from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chewy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.39.
Chewy Stock Up 2.2 %
In other news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 192,642 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $3,409,763.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,307,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,134,342.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 192,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $3,409,763.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,307,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,134,342.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 12,325,000 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $250,074,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,560,416 shares of company stock worth $254,241,215. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHWY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chewy by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,604,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,959,000 after buying an additional 1,140,269 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Chewy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Systematic Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in Chewy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Chewy by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,564,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in Chewy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.
