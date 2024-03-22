Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 52.35% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CHWY. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Chewy from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Chewy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Chewy from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.39.
Chewy Stock Performance
In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 192,642 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $3,409,763.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,307,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,134,342.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 40,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $717,257.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 557,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,859,926.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 192,642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $3,409,763.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,307,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,134,342.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,560,416 shares of company stock valued at $254,241,215. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Chewy by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,482,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,748,000 after buying an additional 2,654,376 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Chewy during the fourth quarter valued at $42,223,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Chewy by 101.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,478,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,131 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chewy by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,564,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,604,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,959,000 after buying an additional 1,140,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.
