Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) PT Lowered to $22.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CHWY. Barclays raised Chewy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Chewy from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Chewy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Chewy from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Chewy from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.80.

Shares of NYSE CHWY traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.34. The stock had a trading volume of 6,991,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,709,183. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.65, a PEG ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.92. Chewy has a 1-year low of $15.65 and a 1-year high of $40.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.29.

In other news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 12,325,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total value of $250,074,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 40,523 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $717,257.10. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 557,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,859,926.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 12,325,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $250,074,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,560,416 shares of company stock valued at $254,241,215. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHWY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 40.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 6,863 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,329,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,981,000 after acquiring an additional 112,753 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Chewy by 7.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 155,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,326,000 after buying an additional 11,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Chewy by 10.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 38,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 3,682 shares in the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

