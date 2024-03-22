Choice Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 8,176 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Choice Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 179,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,176 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 5.6% of Choice Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $9,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Walker Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Rollins Financial increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

JPST remained flat at $50.41 during midday trading on Friday. 2,413,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,676,256. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.24. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $49.93 and a one year high of $50.51.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

