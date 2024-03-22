Choice Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Choice Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 289,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,786 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Choice Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $4,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 6,095 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 271,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after buying an additional 35,120 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 86,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 9,418 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,768,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,636,000 after purchasing an additional 152,045 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $425,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FPE traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.39. The company had a trading volume of 719,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,993. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $17.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.52.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

