Choice Wealth Advisors LLC Has $10.42 Million Position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Choice Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 197,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the period. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF accounts for approximately 6.5% of Choice Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.31% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $10,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JHMM. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 49.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 23,372 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 28,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 22.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 57,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 10,577 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 94.0% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 10,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 5,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,544,000.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JHMM traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.46. 157,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,959. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.67 and a 200-day moving average of $50.42. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $44.07 and a 52 week high of $56.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.08.

About John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

