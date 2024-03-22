Choice Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Choice Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 25,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,000. JPMorgan Municipal ETF makes up about 0.8% of Choice Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JMUB. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 746.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 592,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,005,000 after buying an additional 522,642 shares during the last quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,232,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,415,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,204,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,265,000 after purchasing an additional 268,405 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,643,000.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Price Performance

BATS:JMUB traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,795 shares. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.83.

About JPMorgan Municipal ETF

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

