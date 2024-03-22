Christopher Scott Buchanan Sells 14,512 Shares of Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTM) Stock

Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTM – Get Free Report) COO Christopher Scott Buchanan sold 14,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total transaction of $35,989.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 338,741 shares in the company, valued at $840,077.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Bitcoin Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BTM traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.68. 116,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,366. Bitcoin Depot Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $11.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meteora Capital LLC bought a new position in Bitcoin Depot during the third quarter worth $902,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bitcoin Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,244,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bitcoin Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $703,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bitcoin Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bitcoin Depot in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 16.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BTM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bitcoin Depot in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Bitcoin Depot from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Bitcoin Depot Company Profile

Bitcoin Depot Inc owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. It provides users to buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies; and engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering and through its website over the counter trade.

