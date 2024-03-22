CIBC Raises Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target to C$90.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on IMO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$97.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. TD Securities lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$87.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$78.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$86.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$82.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$88.38.

Imperial Oil Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:IMO traded up C$0.39 on Friday, reaching C$91.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,716. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$81.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$79.57. Imperial Oil has a 52-week low of C$60.19 and a 52-week high of C$92.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.49, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$49.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.84.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported C$2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.08 by C$0.39. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The company had revenue of C$13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$16.57 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Imperial Oil will post 8.3409091 EPS for the current year.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

