CIC Wealth LLC Acquires New Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

CIC Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,054 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Joule Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $476,000. Vest Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 158,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,539,000 after purchasing an additional 26,753 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,052,000. Diligent Investors LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,198 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total transaction of $5,102,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 758,557 shares in the company, valued at $86,005,192.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total transaction of $5,102,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 758,557 shares in the company, valued at $86,005,192.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 254,228 shares of company stock worth $24,036,891. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.69.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MU

Micron Technology Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.21. 33,965,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,598,523. The company has a market cap of $121.66 billion, a PE ratio of -31.94 and a beta of 1.24. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $113.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.29.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently -13.33%.

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.