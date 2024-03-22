CIC Wealth LLC Has $231,000 Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

CIC Wealth LLC cut its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. CIC Wealth LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. TheStreet raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.19.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $0.95 on Friday, hitting $156.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,933,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,138,275. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.68 and a 52-week high of $197.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $133.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $151.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.68.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.62 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 83.70%.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other news, Director Eva C. Boratto purchased 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

