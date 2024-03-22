CIC Wealth LLC Invests $204,000 in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

CIC Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBB. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 150.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

IBB stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $136.25. 2,012,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,911,325. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.41 and its 200 day moving average is $128.51. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $111.83 and a twelve month high of $141.16.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.126 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

