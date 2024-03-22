CIC Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

CIC Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

VBK traded down $2.35 on Friday, hitting $257.00. The company had a trading volume of 179,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,924. The firm has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $245.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.90. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $195.63 and a 1 year high of $262.01.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

