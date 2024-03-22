CIC Wealth LLC Raises Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

CIC Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. CIC Wealth LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 720.0% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on XOM. Mizuho raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.18.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:XOM remained flat at $113.49 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,582,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,769,764. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.01. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $120.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $450.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.96.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

