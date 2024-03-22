CIC Wealth LLC Sells 240 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

CIC Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,974 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. CIC Wealth LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $170.10. 5,641,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,242,627. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $177.59. The company has a market cap of $189.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $155.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.14.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. On average, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $139,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,108. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,972 shares in the company, valued at $691,108. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.39, for a total transaction of $1,275,120.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 269,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,018,245.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,360 shares of company stock valued at $5,457,048 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

