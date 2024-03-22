CIC Wealth LLC Sells 810 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

CIC Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 59.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 563 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. CIC Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GS. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 94 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total transaction of $1,129,170.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,443.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.81, for a total value of $2,763,877.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,469,144.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total value of $1,129,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,121 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,443.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,907 shares of company stock valued at $15,080,021. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $6.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $406.82. 2,187,843 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,368,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.36 and a 1 year high of $416.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $386.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $354.96.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $1.86. The company had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 7.85%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.56 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $506.00 to $446.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $333.00 to $449.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.87.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

