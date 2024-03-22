Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.56.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on C. StockNews.com raised Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Societe Generale cut shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in C. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 73.8% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 75.0% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE C opened at $61.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Citigroup has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $61.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.24.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Citigroup will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

