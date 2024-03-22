Citigroup Increases Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Price Target to $17.00

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Citigroup from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 48.86% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SRAD. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Sportradar Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

Shares of NASDAQ SRAD traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.42. The stock had a trading volume of 282,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,804. Sportradar Group has a one year low of $8.08 and a one year high of $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.21.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the second quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Sportradar Group during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Sportradar Group during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sportradar Group during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Sportradar Group by 523.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 6,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.93% of the company’s stock.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

