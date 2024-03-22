Citigroup (NYSE:C) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citigroup (NYSE:C – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Citigroup from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Citigroup from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Citigroup from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Citigroup from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $57.56.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $61.32 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.12 and a 200-day moving average of $48.24. The company has a market capitalization of $117.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Citigroup has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $61.54.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). The company had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Citigroup will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Snider Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 84,407,589 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Citigroup by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,964,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,865,719,000 after buying an additional 1,442,952 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,038,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,333,000 after buying an additional 859,170 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Citigroup by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,852,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,317,000 after buying an additional 666,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,755,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,411,000 after buying an additional 1,836,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

