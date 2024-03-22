Citigroup Trims Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Target Price to $400.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Citigroup from $430.00 to $400.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.39% from the company’s previous close.

ACN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Accenture from $363.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Redburn Atlantic increased their price objective on Accenture from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Guggenheim started coverage on Accenture in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Accenture from $374.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $382.77.

NYSE ACN traded down $7.17 on Friday, hitting $337.86. 3,529,013 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,150,675. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $370.63 and a 200 day moving average of $339.96. Accenture has a twelve month low of $259.30 and a twelve month high of $387.51. The company has a market capitalization of $211.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.20.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Accenture will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.83, for a total value of $1,611,139.39. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,937,824.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.83, for a total transaction of $1,611,139.39. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,937,824.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,010 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.80, for a total value of $1,119,118.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,417,957.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,000 shares of company stock worth $9,549,498 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Main Street Group LTD acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in Accenture by 206.9% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 89 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

