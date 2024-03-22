Clarity Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 12,255 Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Clarity Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,255 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 98.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 18.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NUV remained flat at $8.64 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 474,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,513. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $9.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.72 and a 200 day moving average of $8.49.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.029 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

