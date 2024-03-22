CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) CEO Gary C. Bhojwani Sells 16,837 Shares of Stock

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 16,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $454,599.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 406,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,983,816. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

CNO Financial Group Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of CNO Financial Group stock opened at $27.15 on Friday. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.95 and a fifty-two week high of $28.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.05 million. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 6.67%. Analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

CNO Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.90%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CNO Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.80.

Institutional Trading of CNO Financial Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 17,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 30.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 66,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 176,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Featured Articles

