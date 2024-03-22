Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Receives $9.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 3,105.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,375,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,884,000 after buying an additional 2,301,444 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Coherus BioSciences by 298.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,283,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,463 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Coherus BioSciences by 9.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,787,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,573 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 35.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,164,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,669,000 after buying an additional 1,343,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Coherus BioSciences during the second quarter valued at about $4,099,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHRS opened at $2.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.40 and a 200-day moving average of $2.86. Coherus BioSciences has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $8.65.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company provides UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; and CIMERLI, a biosimilar to Lucentis, a biosimilar product interchangeable with Lucentis for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and myopic choroidal neovascularization in the United States.

