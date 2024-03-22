Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Receives $9.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.50.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.
View Our Latest Report on CHRS
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coherus BioSciences
Coherus BioSciences Trading Up 1.2 %
NASDAQ:CHRS opened at $2.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.40 and a 200-day moving average of $2.86. Coherus BioSciences has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $8.65.
About Coherus BioSciences
Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company provides UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; and CIMERLI, a biosimilar to Lucentis, a biosimilar product interchangeable with Lucentis for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and myopic choroidal neovascularization in the United States.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Coherus BioSciences
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Google and Meta Circling the Market on a TikTok Ban Rally
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Intuitive Machines: Charting a Course Among the Stars
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- KB Home’s Stock Price Can Move Higher, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.