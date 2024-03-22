Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 855,833 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 8,285 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Comcast were worth $37,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $190,261,000 after buying an additional 928,627 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Comcast by 104.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth $482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

In other news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.62. 2,990,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,224,213. The company has a market cap of $169.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.11 and its 200-day moving average is $43.30. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 31.18%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.