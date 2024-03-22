Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FIX. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

Shares of Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $323.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.91 and a beta of 1.19. Comfort Systems USA has a 12-month low of $127.09 and a 12-month high of $329.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.51.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.40. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.11%.

In other news, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 14,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.55, for a total value of $3,951,231.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 22,644 shares in the company, valued at $6,307,486.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 14,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.55, for a total value of $3,951,231.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 22,644 shares in the company, valued at $6,307,486.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.13, for a total transaction of $4,994,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 227,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,142,542.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,614 shares of company stock worth $13,739,345. Corporate insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the second quarter valued at $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 2,410.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. 94.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

