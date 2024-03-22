Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Shares Gap Up to $15.67

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.67, but opened at $16.32. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP shares last traded at $16.32, with a volume of 190,743 shares.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Stock Up 3.0 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.81 and a 200 day moving average of $14.03. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Institutional Trading of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBS. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 490.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,089,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566,633 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,928,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,443,000 after buying an additional 2,158,995 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 3,529.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,758,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,745,000 after buying an additional 1,709,957 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,308,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,164,000 after buying an additional 1,400,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,257,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,319 shares in the last quarter.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Company Profile

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services in the São Paulo State, Brazil. The company supplies treated water and sewage services to residential, commercial, and industrial private customers, as well as public. As of December 31, 2022, it provided water services through 10.1 million water connections; and sewage services through 8.6 million sewage connections in 375 municipalities of the São Paulo State.

