Comparing RSA Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:RSAIF) & Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE)

RSA Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:RSAIF – Get Free Report) and Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.4% of Universal Insurance shares are held by institutional investors. 17.7% of Universal Insurance shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for RSA Insurance Group and Universal Insurance, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RSA Insurance Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Universal Insurance 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

Universal Insurance has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.98%. Given Universal Insurance’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Universal Insurance is more favorable than RSA Insurance Group.

This table compares RSA Insurance Group and Universal Insurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RSA Insurance Group N/A N/A N/A Universal Insurance 4.80% 18.14% 2.28%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares RSA Insurance Group and Universal Insurance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RSA Insurance Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Universal Insurance $1.39 billion 0.41 $66.82 million $2.20 8.92

Universal Insurance has higher revenue and earnings than RSA Insurance Group.

Summary

Universal Insurance beats RSA Insurance Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RSA Insurance Group

RSA Insurance Group plc provides personal and commercial general insurance products. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to individuals and families, as well as through brokers and agents. It also provides commercial insurance products, such as property, vehicle and fleet, professional liability, and indemnity and travel insurance, as well as marine, renewable energy, construction and engineering, and rail insurance for small to medium sized enterprises, multinational companies, and sole traders. The company was formerly known as Royal & Sun Alliance Insurance Group plc and changed its name to RSA Insurance Group plc in May 2008. RSA Insurance Group plc was founded in 1706 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages. The company also advises on actuarial issues, oversees distribution, administers claims payments, performs policy administration and underwriting, and assists with reinsurance negotiations; places and manages reinsurance programs for the insurance entities; and operates Clovered.com, a digital agency for various carrier partners and utilization of digital applications for adjusting claims. It offers its products through a network of independent agents, as well as direct-to-consumer online solutions, including digital insurance agency. The company was formerly known as Universal Heights, Inc. and changed its name to Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. in January 2001. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

