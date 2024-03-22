Comparing Semper Paratus Acquisition (NASDAQ:LGST) and Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Semper Paratus Acquisition (NASDAQ:LGST – Get Free Report) and Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Semper Paratus Acquisition and Revolution Medicines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Semper Paratus Acquisition N/A -21.83% 3.10% Revolution Medicines -1,003.36% -38.39% -33.61%

Risk & Volatility

Semper Paratus Acquisition has a beta of -0.08, meaning that its share price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Revolution Medicines has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Semper Paratus Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Revolution Medicines 0 0 10 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings for Semper Paratus Acquisition and Revolution Medicines, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Revolution Medicines has a consensus target price of $38.80, suggesting a potential upside of 23.69%. Given Revolution Medicines’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Revolution Medicines is more favorable than Semper Paratus Acquisition.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Semper Paratus Acquisition and Revolution Medicines’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Semper Paratus Acquisition N/A N/A $4.41 million N/A N/A Revolution Medicines $11.58 million 446.71 -$436.37 million ($3.77) -8.33

Semper Paratus Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Revolution Medicines.

About Semper Paratus Acquisition

Semper Paratus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to acquire companies operating in the transportation, supply chain, and logistics industries. Semper Paratus Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York. Semper Paratus Acquisition Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Ssvk Associates, Llc.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc., a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies. Its RAS(ON) inhibitors include RMC-6236 (multi), RMC-6291 (G12C), and RMC-9805 (G12D), which are in phase 1 clinical trial; and development candidates comprise RMC-5127 (G12V), RMC-0708 (Q61H), and RMC-8839 (G13C), as well as programs focused on G12R and other targets. The company's RAS companion inhibitors include RMC-4630 that is in phase 2 clinical trial; and RMC-5552, which is in phase 1 clinical trial. Revolution Medicines, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

