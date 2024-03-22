Compass Therapeutics’ (CMPX) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $8.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 279.15% from the company’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday.

Get Compass Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMPX

Compass Therapeutics Stock Down 5.8 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compass Therapeutics

Shares of CMPX traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.11. 45,364 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,381. Compass Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $3.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.00 million, a P/E ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in Compass Therapeutics by 2.1% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 6,380,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,569,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. grew its stake in Compass Therapeutics by 3.1% in the third quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 6,189,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,193,000 after purchasing an additional 188,811 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Compass Therapeutics by 291.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,032,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491,397 shares during the period. Braidwell LP grew its stake in Compass Therapeutics by 83.3% in the second quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 5,954,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706,426 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Compass Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $4,414,000. 71.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compass Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases. The company's product candidates include CTX-009, a bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4 a ligand of Notch-1, and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137, a key co-stimulatory receptor on immune cells.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.