Compound Market Capitalization Tops $566.75 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. During the last week, Compound has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar. One Compound token can now be bought for approximately $70.01 or 0.00110085 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a total market cap of $566.75 million and $63.06 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00040108 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00017996 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003130 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001569 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000202 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000065 BTC.

About Compound

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,095,067 tokens. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,095,055.26241122 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 74.78269135 USD and is up 2.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 479 active market(s) with $60,237,546.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

